Monkey Project Price Tops $0.0590 on Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $752,996.53 and $251.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,773,071 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

