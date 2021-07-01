JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$27.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

