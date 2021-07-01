S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes $232,000 Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 12,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

