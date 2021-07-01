S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Marcus worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCS. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in The Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

