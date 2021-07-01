Horizon Investments LLC Invests $6.97 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,072 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

