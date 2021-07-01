Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 796,045 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 796,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.3% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,038,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after buying an additional 194,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $46.34.

