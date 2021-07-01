Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,985 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,811% compared to the typical volume of 1,203 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

