Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 348,462 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,047% compared to the average volume of 16,228 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.99. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.