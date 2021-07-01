HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $297,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.85. 32,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,861. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

