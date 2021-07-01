Horizon Investments LLC Invests $167.10 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,464,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,096,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.93% of iShares Select Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.54. 12,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,403. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

