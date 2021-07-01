Horizon Investments LLC Invests $76.41 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 704,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,413,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.56. 168,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

