Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

