Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 146,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 230,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. 69,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,217. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,639,160. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

