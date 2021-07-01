Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

