Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.40. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The company has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.