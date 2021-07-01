Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.75. 35,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,342. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.