Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.04 million and $1.74 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.06 or 0.06303905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00160874 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,923,463 coins and its circulating supply is 321,173,644 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

