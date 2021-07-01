Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,557 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $318,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $514,674,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $310,069,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.97. 98,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.