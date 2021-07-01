FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.81% of Kimberly-Clark worth $381,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,571. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

