BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,173 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $476,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $876.23. 4,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,114. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $857.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

