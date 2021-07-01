Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,398,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127,143 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.57% of Trip.com Group worth $610,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

