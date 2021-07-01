FIL Ltd Has $783.57 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,346,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,980,730 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $783,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 91,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

