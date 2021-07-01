FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,845,703 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.3% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.65% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,156,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,208,000 after purchasing an additional 345,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 382,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207,911 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

