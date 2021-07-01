Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 421,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 154,955 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 321,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

