Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 68,461 shares of company stock valued at $15,859,871 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.68. The company had a trading volume of 110,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. The company has a market cap of $457.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

