Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 4,257 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

T stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 685,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

