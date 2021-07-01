Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,997. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93.

