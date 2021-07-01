Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

