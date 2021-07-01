iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. 2,109,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.