United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,629,000 after acquiring an additional 694,714 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.88. 71,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.