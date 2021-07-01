Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 162.9% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RANJY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789. Randstad has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

