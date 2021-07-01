First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,772,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,730,000 after buying an additional 2,544,706 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 61,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.63. 609,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,450,108. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

