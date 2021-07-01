PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$131.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

