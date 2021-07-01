PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$131.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92.
About PSP Swiss Property
