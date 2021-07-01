Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Decreases By 50.0%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PIFFY remained flat at $$10.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

