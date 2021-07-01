Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 302,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,618,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

DNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 182.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter worth about $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

