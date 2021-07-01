First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.