Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GRNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Grand City Properties stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

