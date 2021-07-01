Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SEB Equities lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS BIOVF traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 998. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

