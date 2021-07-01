Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,610. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

