Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 126,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 706,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 252,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 188,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,033. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

