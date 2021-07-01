Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 35.2% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.38 or 0.00021972 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $160.82 million and approximately $73.42 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

