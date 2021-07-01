IQ.cash Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $182,717.27 and approximately $45,786.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00169685 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,460.52 or 0.99637017 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

