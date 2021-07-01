LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €57.82 ($68.02). The company had a trading volume of 309,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

