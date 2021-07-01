Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 36,275 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,184. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.50.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.