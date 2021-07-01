Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in PACCAR by 4,961.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,237 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 39.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,622. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

