VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in VeriSign by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.13. 4,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,118. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.