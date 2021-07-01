Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. 1,225,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

