Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 443,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,483,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $474.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.