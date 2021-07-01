RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.03. 19,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,798. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

