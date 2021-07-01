Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 320,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

